Father of 3 was one of the Key Bridge collapse victims, organization says

A Baltimore organization is honoring one of the victims believed to have died in the Key Bridge collapse. CASA says the husband and father of three was a member of their advocacy group.

They identify the victim as Miguel Luna, from El Salvador. According to CASA, he has called Maryland home for more than 19 years.

"In the aftermath of the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, our hearts ache for the families of the victims and all those impacted by this horrific accident. Sadly, we discovered that one of the construction workers involved was a longtime member of our CASA family, adding an even deeper layer of sorrow to this already grievous situation," CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres said in a statement.

They say Luna left for work at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening and tragically, hasn’t come home.

The company that employed the eight-person construction crew that Luna was reportedly with the morning of the collapse, Brawner Builders, said Tuesday afternoon they believed the missing six workers had died given the water’s depth and the amount of time that has passed since the collapse.

"Providing humanitarian support during this crisis is the priority, as families navigate this tragedy and seek answers about their missing loved ones. The entire Baltimore region and CASA family is lamenting this tragedy," said Torres. "CASA is working closely with local municipality leaders of Baltimore County and Baltimore City to seek answers and services for the families."

CASA is an advocacy organization aimed at building power and improving the quality of life in working-class communities of color.

The Associated Press reports that the other victims included individuals from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.