Kerry J. Donley, former mayor of Alexandria, dies at 66

Kerry J. Donley, the former mayor of Alexandria, died unexpectedly Wednesday. He was 66.

Donley was mayor of the city from 1996 to 2003. Prior to that, he served for eight years on the Alexandria City Council.

Donley helped move the Woodrow Wilson Bridge reconstruction project forward, brought affordable housing to the city and was instrumental in building the first elementary school in Alexandria in over three decades.

"Kerry was a transformational mayor of our City," said Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson in a statement. "So much of the progressive and dynamic City we enjoy today has its roots in Kerry’s leadership and persistence. He was a friend and someone I valued for advice on many occasions. Our City has lost a great leader."

Donley and his family called the Alexandria home for nearly 60 years. He is survived by his wife, Eva, and their five daughters and five grandchildren - with an additional grandchild arriving soon.

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.