Kennedy Center will remain closed until May 10 amid coronavirus outbreak

The Kennedy Center has canceled all public performances and events through Sunday, May 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Until further notice, the Kennedy Center says its campus and its facilities, including the restaurant, café, and other food services, will be closed to visitors.

The Kennedy Center says programmers are currently exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible.

Staff will still be on hand to continue basic business operations.

Last week, the Kennedy Center said its campus and facilities would be closed to visitors until the end of March. This is an update of that information.

