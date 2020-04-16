Kennedy Center streaming live free 'couch concerts' while closed amid COVID-19

article

Who needs a venue when you can watch a concert right from your couch!

The Kennedy Center is streaming live concerts three times a week. The “Couch Concert” series airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

"It is in times like these that we need artists most," the Kennedy Center wrote on their website.

Past concerts featured artists Jason Moran, Rico McFarland, Raheem DeVaughn, Wes Felton, Kokayi and Oh He Dead. Don't worry if you missed them, you always watch past performances here.

