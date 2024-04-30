On Tuesday, Kendrick Lamar released "Euphoria," a scathing diss track targeting Drake, intensifying their ongoing rivalry.

The song, a response to Drake's earlier tracks, reflects Lamar's previous dismissal in March of the idea that they are on the same level as artists. The title "Euphoria" subtly nods to Drake's role as a producer on the HBO series of the same name, adding a personal layer to their conflict.

This latest chapter in their feud continues the long tradition of lyrical battles in hip-hop.

The world of hip-hop is not just about rhythms and rhymes; it's also known for some of the most heated rivalries in the music industry.

Over the decades, these feuds have not only shaped the careers of the artists involved but have also influenced the culture and direction of hip-hop itself.

Here's a look at some of the most iconic beefs in rap history, which have both fueled creative expression and shaped the genre's landscape.

Boogie Down Productions vs. Juice Crew

One of the earliest and most significant feuds in hip-hop history began in the mid-1980s between Boogie Down Productions (BDP) and Juice Crew.

This rivalry started with a dispute over the true birthplace of hip-hop. It famously escalated with the release of BDP's "South Bronx," a direct response to Juice Crew's "The Bridge." The exchange of diss tracks laid the groundwork for future rap battles, highlighting the competitive spirit embedded in hip-hop.

Tupac Shakur vs. The Notorious B.I.G.

Perhaps no other feud is as well-known or as tragic as the one between Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. Stemming from a complex web of misunderstandings, personal betrayals, and media fueling the fire.

This East Coast-West Coast rivalry represented more than just two individuals—it symbolized a bifurcation within hip-hop itself. The feud tragically ended with the murders of both artists, which remain unsolved, leaving a permanent impact on the music world.

Cypress Hill vs. Ice Cube

The feud between Cypress Hill and Ice Cube is a notable chapter in West Coast hip-hop history. It began in the early 1990s when Cypress Hill accused Ice Cube of stealing ideas from their unreleased tracks after his visit to their studio.

Cypress Hill aired their grievances in "No Rest for the Wicked," directly calling out Ice Cube for plagiarism. Ice Cube retaliated with "King of the Hill," firing back with sharp lyrics.

Despite the intense exchanges, this rivalry eventually cooled, leading to reconciliation between the artists, demonstrating the potential for growth and mutual respect even amidst conflict.

The internal strife of N.W.A.

The breakup of N.W.A., a group once at the forefront of West Coast hip-hop, is infamous for its acrimonious nature.

The friction began as financial disputes and disagreements over management, primarily involving Eazy-E and manager Jerry Heller. Dr. Dre, feeling financially shortchanged and creatively restricted, decided to leave the group. His departure led to a series of retaliatory tracks from both sides, most notably Eazy-E's "Real Muthaphuckkin G's" and Dr. Dre's "Dre Day," each featuring harsh criticisms and personal attacks.

This feud not only highlighted the darker side of hip-hop's competitive nature but also significantly shaped the careers of its members and the genre's future, marking a pivotal moment in rap history.

Jay-Z vs. Nas

The feud between Jay-Z and Nas, two of New York City's most influential MCs, peaked in the early 2000s and is often considered one of the greatest lyrical battles in rap history.

The rivalry culminated with Jay-Z’s "Takeover" and Nas’s response, "Ether," tracks revered in hip-hop culture for their sharp lyricism and biting insults. This feud showcased their talents and capacity for reconciliation as they later resolved their differences and collaborated.

Drake vs. Meek Mill

Moving into the modern era, Drake's feud with Meek Mill highlights how social media has transformed rap rivalries.

What started as accusations of ghostwriting in 2015 quickly escalated into a full-blown conflict with the release of diss tracks like Drake’s "Back to Back" and Meek Mill's "Wanna Know." This modern rivalry showed how quickly conflicts could unfold and be amplified in the digital age.