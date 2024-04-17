Kate Hudson's new album 'Glorious' to be released in May

article

Actress Kate Hudson announced on Wednesday that she is releasing her first-ever album titled "Glorious."

Hudson, 44, will release her debut album on May 17.

"Glorious" is an ambitious record, written by Hudson with her close collaborators Linda Perry, Johan Carlsson, and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, spanning folk, rock and synth, soulful ballads and big pop songs. "My influences move," she told The Associated Press. "I didn't want to be pigeonholed into a genre."

The album consists of 12 songs, according to People , which include:

Gonna Find Out Fire The Nineties Live Forever Talk About Love Love Ain’t Easy Romeo Never Made a Moment Lying to Myself Not Easy to Know Glorious Touch the Light

Hudson has been writing songs since she was a teenager, but the coronavirus pandemic brought up big questions and eventually, the desire to pursue an album professionally. "'What is the next half of my life going to look like in terms of my connection to the arts?'

One thing that kept circulating for me was that if I didn't make an album, it would be a great regret," she said.

And so, she gave into the process.

"I wanted to be an open channel," she said. "I didn't want to overthink anything."

She aims to uplift listeners with the record, in whatever way they find it resonates. "If there’s just like one person out there that takes the album, and then turns it on, closes their eyes and like, feels something shift in them, then I feel like I’ve achieved success," she said.

"Or they get in their car, put their windows down and turn up a song really loud and just, like, feel great for a moment. That to me is why I want to make music. If we can get a guitar solo that, like, makes somebody feel explosive in their body, then I feel like I’ve achieved success," she said. "It's really that simple for me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.