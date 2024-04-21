LA Mayor Karen Bass home during break-in; suspect in custody

One person is in custody after the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was broken into early Sunday morning, according to police, and Bass was home during the robbery.

Officers were called out to the Getty House, the official mayoral residence, in Windsor Square around 6:45 a.m., after reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a statement to FOX 11, Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl said that the intruder broke in through a glass door, and that Bass and her family were not injured.

"The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," the statement said.

The mayor and her family were home during the break-in, police said. Officers said the suspect likely cut their hand after breaking through the door.

It's still not clear whether the break-in specifically targeted Bass.

Mayor Bass is expected to propose her annual budget on Monday, which is expected to address issues like crime in the city.