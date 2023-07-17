Karate instructor arrested for child sex abuse: police

A karate instructor was arrested for alleged sexual child abuse in his dojo, according to police.

Police say the suspect sexually abused a child in the storage shed on his property in Dover which he converted into a dojo and taught private karate lessons.

The suspect was charged with 8 criminal charges, including Sex Offense of a Minor, Rape 2nd Degree, Sex Offense 3rd and 4th Degree, Second Degree Assault, Perverted Practice, and Private Place Prurient Intent.

Police say the investigation into the incidents is ongoing.