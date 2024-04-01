Kanye West's 'Vultures 1& 2 Listening Experience' in DC canceled

Kanye West's "Vultures 1 & 2 Listening Experience" at Capital One Arena has been canceled, Ticketmaster confirmed with FOX 5 Monday.

Pre-sale tickets for the secretive event went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, and hours later, fans found out the show had been scrapped.

Ticketmaster told FOX 5 that anyone who purchased pre-sale tickets to the "Vultures Listening Experience" has been notified that their money will be refunded.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Expand

In addition to hitting the stage at Capital One Arena, West and Ty Dolla $ign were scheduled to appear at venues in Nashville (April 7), Pittsburgh (April 9), Charlotte (April 12), and Tampa (April 14).

A rep for the controversial rapper/producer told Variety that the shows are no longer happening.

"Vultures 1" was released on Feb. 9. Vultures 2 was supposed to be available on March 8, but it has not hit streaming platforms.