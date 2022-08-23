Kanye West won't face charges in alleged DTLA altercation with fan

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face criminal charges stemming from alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles, city prosecutors said Tuesday.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Ca Expand

According to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, "after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report listing the rapper as a "named suspect" in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. Jan. 13 at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to the LAPD. No arrests were reported, and no other details were released.

According to various media reports, Ye allegedly punched a fan at a party who asked for his autograph. Ye was gone when police arrived.