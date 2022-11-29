Kanye West spotted in Frederick after storming off podcast

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West was spotted in Frederick Monday night after walking out of a podcast interview with Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Ye, Fuentes and Yiannopoulos were on Monday's episode of the Timcast IRL podcast with Tim Pool. When Pool began questioning Ye on recent antisemitic comments, he threatened to leave.

"I feel like it’s a setup," said Ye during the live podcast. "I’m going to walk … off the show."

Ye was seen boarding a plane Monday night at Frederick Municipal Airport.

He was also reportedly seen eating at hibachi restaurant Matsutake Sushi & Steak on Buckeystown Pike.

Ye began the interview by criticizing a designer at Adidas, the Gap, Hollywood executives and the media. Ye and Fuentes, a holocaust denier and far-right activist, recently met with former president Donald J. Trump at Mar-a-Lago for dinner.

Trump wrote of Ye on his social media platform that "we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’"

West has announced recently he is also running for president in 2024.