Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid taken from Arrowhead Stadium to hospital

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium and went to the hospital, the NFL Network reported, after he was said to have been feeling ill.

Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker room. The team’s assistant coach Dave Toub handled the postgame press conference, a job that Reid customarily handles.

"He just wasn’t feeling well after (speaking with the team after the game). He did talk to the team, which was a good talk, pretty much I reiterated exactly what he said: turnovers; you’ve got to overcome the turnovers. We’ve got to quit the turnovers," Toub said.

The Chiefs lost 30-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toub told reporters he didn’t notice Reid was feeling ill during the game.

"Not at all, I just think he was feeling a little ill at the end. I think he’s fine. Everything’s going to be fine," Toub said.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer said Reid left the stadium in an ambulance.

"Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution," Palmer’s tweet reads.

CBS sports insider Jason La Canfora tweeted that Reid "wasn’t feeling great and was dehydrated."

The game was played on a sunny afternoon. The temperature at noon for kickoff was 81 degrees, and by late afternoon the temperature in Kansas City was 92, the Kansas City Star reported.

A spokesman for the Chiefs did not provide additional information.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that Reid "came in and talked to us and he seemed fine. That’s all I really know."

When asked how Reid seemed during the game, Mahomes replied: "He seemed fine on the sideline as well."

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared well wishes for his coach on Twitter.

"One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!!," he wrote.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.