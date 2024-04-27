Juvenile shot in Northeast DC in afternoon shooting

A juvenile male was shot in Northeast, D.C. Saturday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Olive Street around 3:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. MPD located a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds breathing and conscious.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Northeast shooting

Police described the suspect as a Black male, 5'10 in height, and wearing all black.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story.