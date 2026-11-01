Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in Southeast DC

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The Brief A juvenile male was shot and hospitalized late Halloween night on the 1000 block of 1st Street SE. The victim was conscious and breathing when first responders transported him to a local hospital. Police are investigating the incident but currently have no suspect description.



A shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night sent a juvenile to the hospital.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 1st Street around 10:41 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age of the victim, a suspect description or motive at this time. The investigation is ongoing.