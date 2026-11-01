Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in Southeast DC
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WASHINGTON, D.C. - A shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night sent a juvenile to the hospital.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 1st Street around 10:41 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to authorities, the victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the age of the victim, a suspect description or motive at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.