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Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in Southeast DC

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published November 1, 2026 9:19 AM EST
Published November 1, 2026 9:19 AM EST
article

File Photo. 

The Brief

    • A juvenile male was shot and hospitalized late Halloween night on the 1000 block of 1st Street SE.
    • The victim was conscious and breathing when first responders transported him to a local hospital.
    • Police are investigating the incident but currently have no suspect description.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night sent a juvenile to the hospital.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 1st Street around 10:41 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age of the victim, a suspect description or motive at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

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