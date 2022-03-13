Juvenile killed in car crash along Suitland Parkway Sunday morning

A juvenile was killed in a car crash near the D.C.-Maryland state line early Sunday morning, according to local officials.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

U.S. Park Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday along Suitland Parkway.

Besides the juvenile who died, six other people suffered non-life threatening injuries due to the crash.

The crash shut down a portion of Suitland parkway in both directions until around 7:45 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Police have not revealed what led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.