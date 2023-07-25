Juvenile injured in Northwest DC drive-by shooting, police say

Police say a juvenile victim was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night.

Metropolitan police officers responded to the 3200 block of 16th Street NW for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim bleeding outside of a home from gunshot wounds to his left thigh and left foot.

The victim told officers on scene that he does not know who shot him but said the shots were fired from a vehicle with multiple people inside that was last seen fleeing northbound.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.



