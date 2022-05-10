Juvenile fatally stabbed over Mother's Day weekend; second juvenile arrested

A male juvenile died on Mother's Day after an apparent stabbing in Hagerstown, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an address on Brownstone Place on Sunday around 12:15 a.m. for disorderly conduct. While en route to the scene, they were advised of a possible stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male juvenile victim suffering from what appeared to be a stabbing. Deputies treated the juvenile victim until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and took over.

The juvenile victim was transported to Meritus Medical Center. Once there, he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation has led the sheriff’s office to make an arrest of a male juvenile, who is currently incarcerated at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of those involved due to their juvenile status. Names may be released at a later date and time.

There is no current active threat to the community.