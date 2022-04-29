Metrobus fight leads to fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill

A man was fatally stabbed on Friday afternoon in Prince George's County after an argument on a Metrobus, WMATA officials confirmed.

WMATA initially said that the stabbing occurred on the bus, however, a later report stated the victim was attacked on the sidewalk.

Metro Transit Police officers responded around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing aboard a Metrobus operating on the P12 route near Southview Ct. and Southview Dr.

Upon arrival, officials say an adult male victim was located on the sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene. A male suspect is in custody and being transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Prince George’s County Police is actively investigating the incident.