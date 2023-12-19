Juvenile arrested after 2 back-to-back armed robberies in Anne Arundel County

Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old for an armed robbery at a Walgreens and Dunkin' in Anne Arundel County.

Police responded to a Walgreens located at 8491 Ft. Smallwood Road in Pasadena on December 18 around 11:58 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a face mask. Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at employees and announced a robbery, demanding cash. The clerk did not comply, and the suspect removed one item of merchandise and left the business.

Shortly thereafter, officers received a call for a robbery at the Dunkin' located at 111 Kenwood Road in Pasadena. A male who matched the description of the suspect from the Walgreens robbery entered the Dunkin, displayed a handgun, and announced a robbery. The employee did not comply, and the suspect fled without obtaining any items.

Seized handgun in Anne Arundel County

Police were able to identify the 17-year-old suspect through investigative means and locate him at his residence. Police also seized a black Glock pellet gun and a black 9mm unserialized semi-automatic handgun.