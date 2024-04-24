Driver in crash that left 2 Oakton High School students dead found guilty

Deliberations in the case against 18-year-old Usman Shahid who struck and killed two Oakton High School girls in 2022 as they were walking home from school in Fairfax County concluded with a guilty verdict Wednesday.

Shahid was convicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The jury will determine sentencing at 10 a.m. Thursday. Victim impact statements will be read and additional testimony is expected.

The process to decide the verdict began on Tuesday afternoon and continued from Wednesday morning into the afternoon. The courtroom was packed with family, friends, and the media, for a case that garnered widespread attention.

It's all the culmination of a week-long trial with about four days of testimony.

During Wednesday's afternoon deliberations, the jury asked what is the definition of callous disregard. The judge asked the defense and the commonwealth if he should define callous disregard for the jury.

Ultimately, the judge said he "cannot define this term for the jury. They should rely on the instructions and use their common understanding of the term."

The trial is the aftermath of the June 7 accident where investigators say Usman Shahid was speeding on Blake Lane when he struck another car turning at a yellow light. The collision sent both cars spinning out of control, striking three teenage girls.

Only one of the girls survived, and Shahid was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Oakton High School’s Ada Nolasco and Leeyan Yan.