Jurassic Encounter brings dinosaurs back to northern Virginia for fun-filled drive-thru exhibit

Dinosaurs are back in northern Virginia! The Jurassic Encounter -- an epic dinosaur drive-thru exhibit -- has arrived in Centreville, Virginia and features more than 55 animatronic and other dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes!

The event begins Friday and runs through the rest of the month at the Bull Run Regional Park Special Events Center.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas visited the Jurassic Encounter and met with resident paleobiologist Dr. Jane Bone Diggity and Dinosaur Wrangler Drake who guided him through the experience.

You can visit the Jurassic Encounter from May 14 to 31. It's open Wednesday and Thursday between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests never leave their vehicle and enjoy over a one-mile journey that lasts up to an hour. Guests all are provided with a free educational audio tour.

Visitors must get their tickets online in advance and are per vehicle.