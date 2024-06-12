Expand / Collapse search

Juneteenth 2024 celebrations and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

By Jay Motiwala
Published  June 12, 2024 9:02am EDT
The Meaning of Juneteenth

Maureen and Joe talk with Dr. Greg Carr, Howard University Afro-American Studies Professor about the meaning and history of Juneteenth

WASHINGTON - With Juneteenth in just a couple of weeks, D.C. has plenty of planned events to celebrate the upcoming holiday on June 19 and throughout the days before.

Here’s what you need to know about the different outings for commemorating the important occasion. 

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration:

The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Museum’s day-long celebration will start from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19. 

The event will be hosted by BeMo Brown, with performances throughout the day from a multitude of artists including Alex Vaughn, CuzzinB and Noochie. Those who attend are welcome to bring any nonalcoholic drinks and prepared food.

Juneteenth For The City:

The block party is set to be held on the 19th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bread for the City’s Michelle Obama Southeast Center, located at 1700 Marion Barry Avenue Southeast. 

Enjoy delicious food from black-owned restaurants, educational sessions and a business marketplace. Listen to live music from bands such as Wisdom Speaks Jazz Band and Purr Fec Peace Band.

More celebrations: