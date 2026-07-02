July 4th public transit survival guide for DC

The Brief Avoid the overcrowded Smithsonian and Federal Triangle Metro stations. Instead, walk an extra 15–20 minutes to hubs like L'Enfant Plaza, Metro Center or Gallery Place. Do not rely on physical ticket machines. Add your SmarTrip card to your Apple or Google Wallet before you leave the house. Make sure to double-check the final departure times for your specific train line so you aren't left stranded downtown.



The nation's capital is always a hot spot for the Fourth of July, but this year's celebration will be even bigger.

America250 celebrations, including the Great American State Fair, Capitol Fourth concert, National Independence Parade and Fourth of July fireworks, are expected to draw unprecedented crowds. The National Mall will inevitably become packed with pedestrians, making the Metro mandatory for travel.

What we know:

The biggest mistake visitors make is trying to use Metro stations closest to the Washington Monument.

Try to avoid the Smithsonian station, which becomes dangerously crowded and sometimes closes completely after the fireworks, and proceed with caution at Federal Triangle, which is good for arriving early, but bad for leaving.

Instead, opt to stop at L'Enfant Plaza, which is a major transfer hub just a few blocks south of the Mall, or the Metro Center and Gallery Place stations.

Metro Center and Gallery Place may add an extra 15–20-minute walk to your trip, but it could save you an hour of standing in line underground.

Once you get to the Mall, try to find a viewing spot that aligns with a direct train home to make your exit even easier.

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Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, the Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will be free to ride until the system closes at 2 a.m.

What you can do:

Before you leave the house, add your SmarTrip card to your Apple or Google Wallet and make sure it has enough round-trip fare. Do not rely on physical fare machines on the night of the 4th.

Try to pack lightly, because large bags and coolers will slow you down at security checkpoints, and be difficult to maneuver on crowded Metro trains.

Don't forget to check final trains for the Fourth of July. While Metro typically extends hours for the fireworks, double-check the final departure times for your specific color line so you don't get stranded downtown.