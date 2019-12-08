Juice Wrld dead at 21 after seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport: report

article

Up-and-coming rapper Juice Wrld is dead at 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport, TMZ reports.

The rapper, whose legal name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, reportedly suffered the seizure after getting off a flight from California early Sunday morning.

His first huge hit came in summer 2018 with "Lucid Dreams," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has collaborated with some of the biggest rappers in the industry including Future, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

Higgins' stage name was reportedly inspired by Tupac Shakur's performance in the 1992 film, "Juice."

Juice Wrld just turned 21 last Monday.