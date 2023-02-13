Judiciary committee to hold meeting on online safety for kids

Lawmakers are looking to make the internet and social media safer for children after growing concerns about sex predators and other threats that leave minors at risk while browsing the web and popular apps.

But whose responsibility is it to keep kids safe online? Lawmakers - or their parents.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says children in some states have online protections that kids in Maryland do not.

Research from the Harvard School of Public Health and other organizations has revealed that the platforms tailor social media feeds to what the algorithm thinks a user should see more of.

This can lead to what researchers call a "dangerous spiral of negative comparison" and hook vulnerable teens in.

The Maryland age appropriate design code act would restrict data collection and profiling of young users, Alnwick says, and require the highest privacy settings as the default.

Privacy Setting Examples Include:

TikTok turning off strangers' ability to message kids

Google turning on Safe Search by default

YouTube disabling autoplay by default for users under the age of 18.

The issue will also be looked at on a national level. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate will hold a hearing to examine challenges of protecting children's safety and privacy online.

Witnesses will also testify on the risks, threats, and harms children may face online.