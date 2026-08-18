Judge rules against moving FBI headquarters; Maryland site must stand

The Brief Judge blocked the administration’s attempt to pull plans for the Greenbelt site. Maryland sued, alleging the move would illegally divert funding designated by Congress. Ruling prevents any action to move the headquarters to the Reagan Building.



A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration’s attempt to pull plans for a new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, ruling the move was not in accordance with the law.

The administration had sought to reverse the 2023 decision made under the Biden administration, which selected the Greenbelt site for its design flexibility, security advantages, cost savings and proximity to Metro.

RELATED: Judge rules Trump administration cannot halt FBI HQ move to Maryland

Some officials opposed relocating the FBI out of Washington, arguing the headquarters should remain in D.C.

The Trump administration later announced it would abandon the Greenbelt plan and move the FBI into the Ronald Reagan Building downtown. Maryland sued, alleging the administration was trying to illegally divert funding designated by Congress.

On Monday, a federal judge agreed. Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy said the judge found Congress had already designated Greenbelt after a competitive process and that the Administrative Procedure Act bars the administration from unilaterally changing the site.

County officials say the project would create more than 7,000 jobs and add $4 billion to the state and local economy.

The ruling prevents the administration from taking any action to move the headquarters to the Reagan Building. In a statement criticizing "sycophants," an FBI spokesperson said the court had "chosen to impermissibly intervene for political reasons" and that the bureau remains focused on meeting law enforcement needs.

The judge wrote that executive agencies cannot overturn a decision authorized by Congress. The Trump administration is expected to appeal.

Delegate Adrian Boafo said the ruling confirms Maryland’s long‑standing investment in bringing the FBI headquarters to Greenbelt.