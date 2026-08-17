Judge rules Trump administration cannot halt FBI HQ move to Maryland

The Brief A judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot prevent the FBI Headquarters' planned move to Maryland. The administration was seeking to move the agency to the Ronald Reagan Building in D.C. The ruling also prevents the administration from diverting more than $1 billion in federal funds.



A judge has sided with Maryland and Prince George’s County officials, ruling that the Trump administration cannot halt the planned relocation of the FBI headquarters to Greenbelt, Maryland.

What we know:

The administration attempted to stop the planned move to the Greenbelt site, and was instead seeking to relocate the bureau to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

The president also aimed to redirect more than $1 billion in congressional funding that had been approved for the development in Greenbelt.

The legal challenge was filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and Prince George’s County to block the administration’s attempt to abandon the Greenbelt site and divert federal funds.

AG Brown reacted to the decision, saying in a statement, "This victory is about more than a building. It is about ensuring that when Congress makes a decision, the Federal Government cannot simply ignore it because they do not like the outcome."

Dig deeper:

The FBI has been headquartered at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., since 1974.

In December 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel announced plans to permanently close the aging facility, citing the need for a safer, more modern site, and proposed moving the bureau to the Reagan Building while reassigning additional staff to the field.

The proposal faced pushback from Maryland leaders, including U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who raised security concerns about moving FBI headquarters into a publicly accessible space like the Reagan Building. He argued that the federal government should honor the original commitment to Prince George's County.

State and local officials noted that Maryland had committed over $300 million toward infrastructure and development for the Greenbelt project.

State and local leaders react

What they're saying:

"From the beginning, we said the decision to move the FBI headquarters to Greenbelt was final, earned, and the Trump Administration’s attempt to overturn it was illegal and wrong for our national security. Today, the court agreed," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy said, "Today’s decision is fundamentally about jobs and opportunity for Prince George’s County and the State of Maryland. The FBI HQ project will be the single largest economic development project in the history of Prince George’s County. It is estimated to create over 7,500 jobs and add approximately $4 billion to the GDP of the County and State. If you look at the history of economic development in the Metro DC region, landing a major federal agency like the FBI has been the catalyst for significant economic development. Prince George’s County simply wants the opportunity to reap the economic benefits that would flow from locating the FBI HQ in Greenbelt. Today’s decision will help us get there."

The Trump administration has not yet shared a comment.