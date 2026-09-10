Energy providers offer home checkups to help Maryland, Virginia residents combat rising utility bills

The Brief Maryland and Virginia energy providers are offering resources to help residents address rising utility costs. Pepco attributes the rate hikes to retiring power plants and increased energy demand. Some Maryland and Virginia residents can take advantage of home assessments to identify areas where efficiency can be improved.



Energy costs are continuing to rise across the Washington, D.C. region. In response to growing concerns over rate hikes, which utility company Pepco attributes to retiring power plants and increased energy demand, free resources are available to help Maryland homeowners find relief.

What we know:

Under Pepco’s Quick Home Energy Check-Up (QHEC) program, trained contractors are sent directly to customers’ homes to evaluate energy usage and identify areas where efficiency can be improved.

The program is funded by the EmPOWER Maryland charge, which is already included in utility bills and is available to Maryland residents at no extra cost.

For Montgomery County homeowner Liora Dahan, the assessment couldn't have come at a better time. She lives in a renovated 1970s two-story home in the Kemp Mill neighborhood.

Dahan saw her monthly bill nearly double—jumping from roughly $200–$290 to around $570 over 18 months— despite using gas and an energy-efficient HVAC system. A friend recommended the QHEC program, prompting her to schedule an evaluation.

During a typical checkup, contractors inspect the residence for thermal leaks and energy waste. Recommended fixes and direct installations that are provided free of charge include:

Thermal Insulation: Sealing and insulating exposed rim joists in unfinished basements and adding insulation to hot water pipes to minimize conductive heat loss.

Smart Power Strips: Upgrading traditional setups so non-essential electronics shut down automatically while critical devices (such as cable boxes) remain powered.

Efficient Lighting and Upgrades: Providing energy-saving lightbulbs and water heater insulation.

"I was surprised about the insulation downstairs in the basement, the insulation on the water heater, [and] the power strip blew my mind," Dahan said, noting how eye-opening it was to learn how much power everyday household items draw.

Jason Monroy, a Senior Program Manager at Pepco, emphasized that while exact savings vary depending on the home, every small adjustment reduces overall demand on the electric grid.

Pepco notes that while contractors may suggest additional larger projects that carry a cost, the initial assessment and basic efficiency upgrades are completely free.

To ensure safety, customers can verify official Pepco contractors using a dedicated QR code or by calling Pepco directly at 1-866-353-5798.

While Pepco continues to explore long-term strategies to lower customer contributions to state-mandated programs, the QHEC initiative offers immediate hands-on support.

Maryland residents looking to reduce their energy load can schedule a free checkup online here.



Resources for Virginia Residents

Dominion Energy offers similar no-cost and low-cost energy efficiency programs to help Virginia residents manage utility expenses.

Their program includes an in-home energy assessment with a contractor or a virtual audit with an online evaluation that offers custom recommendations.

Dominion Energy also offers programs for customers with certain income levels. Customers who receive EnergyShare bill-payment assistance automatically qualify for home energy assessments and efficiency installations.

Virginia homeowners can explore available options with Dominion’s Energy Saving Finder tool here.