Judge extends block on Trump administration’s renovation plans for East Potomac Golf Links

The Brief A federal judge extended an order preventing the Trump administration from moving forward with renovations plans at the East Potomac Golf Course. The preliminary injunction temporarily bars the government from removing or damaging any additional trees on the golf course. The judge criticized the government after workers cut down at least 400 trees with little notice to the plaintiffs.



A federal judge agreed Monday to extend an order blocking the Trump administration’s renovation plans for a century-old public golf course in the nation’s capital.

What we know:

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the government from removing or damaging any additional trees on the East Potomac Golf Course. The administration must give 10 days’ notice in writing before making any "irreparable modification" to any "forms or features" to the course while the lawsuit is active.

"The Court earlier stated, ‘I am not the Lorax. I do not speak for the trees.’ The Court still does not speak for the trees. It speaks only for the rule of law," Reyes wrote.

Reyes expressed astonishment that the government has asked her to "not to believe the sitting President" and disregard Trump’s statements about his plans for the golf course renovations.

READ MORE | Judge presses Trump officials in hearing over East Potomac Golf Course plan

"This started as a case about golf. That good walk spoiled. But it has become much more," Reyes wrote. "It now forces the Court to reconcile assertions by President Donald J. Trump with the sworn testimony of multiple government employees and the argument of senior Department of Justice attorneys."

The backstory:

On Oct. 18, Trump announced plans on social media to close the golf course for 15 months, starting Nov. 15, and redevelop the 106-year-old park and course despite a court challenge by the D.C. Preservation League and two golfers. A day later, Trump posted that the work would start immediately.

Reyes, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Joe Biden, previously ordered the administration to suspend work on the project until at least Oct. 26.

The plaintiffs challenging the project claim the work is inflicting irreversible damage. At a hearing, the judge excoriated the government after workers cut down at least 400 trees over a holiday weekend with little notice to the plaintiffs.

READ MORE | Judge halts tree removal after National Park Service cuts down 500 at East Potomac Golf Course

The course renovation project is part of the Republican president’s aggressive campaign to leave his personal imprint on Washington’s historic landscape, including his plans to construct a huge ballroom at the White House, to build a massive arch and to add his own name to the Kennedy Center.

Reyes rejected the administration’s request for her to recuse herself from the case. The government questioned her impartiality and accused her of engaging in "egregious" behavior from the bench during an emergency hearing in the case.