The Brief A federal court in the District holds Monday hearing regarding an injunction to stop plans to remove additional trees at East Potomac Golf Links. President Donald Trump defended the Department of the Interior's renovation plans for the course on Truth Social. A federal judge granted an emergency temporary restraining order prohibiting the felling of any additional trees at the course through Oct. 26.



A federal court in the District will hold a hearing Monday regarding an injunction to stop the Trump administration's plans to remove additional trees at East Potomac Golf Links.

On Truth Social on Monday, President Donald Trump defended the Department of the Interior's renovation plans for the course and argued the agency has legal authority to move forward immediately.

RELATED: Federal judge halts tree cutting at East Potomac Golf Links through Oct. 26

"The United States Department of Interior wants to take a terrible and very unsafe golf course, and make it into a great, safe, and prestigious golf course," Trump wrote early Monday before the hearing. "They have an absolute right to do so. It's as simple as that! The judge on the case is a crazed lunatic whose courthouse tapes will reveal, may be insane? The tapes have been blocked from usage by the judge. The random golfer bringing the ridiculous lawsuit has ZERO STANDING! The experts at "Interior" are allowed to do this First Class renovation "as of right." They do not need an approval. Work is scheduled to begin IMMEDIATELY! The finished product will be World Class, and bring income and great prestige back to D.C. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

The hearing follows a decision last week in which a federal judge granted an emergency temporary restraining order prohibiting the felling of any additional trees at the course through Oct. 26.

Hearing Monday on injunction to block tree removal at East Potomac Golf Links (Donald Trump / Truth Social)