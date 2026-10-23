Bus driver killed after crashing into tree in Prince George's County

The Brief A bus driver was killed Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Prince George's County. First responders extricated the trapped driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No children were onboard, and the cause of the crash remains unclear.



The driver of a yellow school bus was killed Thursday night when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to the crash on southbound Route 301 at Dyson Road in the Brandywine area. First responders extricated the trapped driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No children or other occupants were onboard the vehicle, and it remains unclear why the bus left the roadway.

Authorities said the private school bus was not owned by the county and was operating as a charter bus at the time of the crash.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, and the investigation remains ongoing.