Judge denies Washington Hebrew Congregation's discharge request in alleged child abuse case

A judge has denied the Washington Hebrew Congregation's request to be discharged from a case involving claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.

Superior Court Judge Alfred S. Irving Jr. denied the request on Tuesday. In his brief opinion siding with the parents Irving reasoned, "The Court agrees with Plaintiffs. Interpleader is improper and would indeed be unprecedented given the facts of this case. The balance of the equities does not favor WHC’s requested relief, and the Court will therefore exercise its discretion and deny the motion."

Several families filed the civil lawsuit against the Jewish preschool in Northwest back in 2019 for the alleged repeated sexual abuse of children.

The civil lawsuit not only names the preschool but also Deborah "DJ" Schneider Jenson, who served as the school's director of early childhood education.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 13, 2023.

