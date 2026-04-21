Judge blocks removal of 15th Street bike lane near National Mall

The Brief A federal judge blocked plans to remove the 15th Street protected bike lane near the National Mall, halting work just days before it was set to begin. The court ruled federal agencies violated the law by skipping public input and environmental review. Advocates call the lane vital for safety and commuting, while officials say future plans remain on hold following the ruling.



A federal judge has blocked plans to remove a protected bike lane along the National Mall, siding with local advocates who argued the decision was rushed and unlawful.

The ruling halts the removal of the 15th Street bike lane just days before work was set to begin.

What we know:

A U.S. District Court judge ruled on Tuesday that federal agencies cannot proceed with removing the 15th Street Protected Bike Lane along the National Mall.

The ruling, issued by Judge Amy B. Jackson, found that the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act in their efforts to remove sections of the bike lane.

The removal had been scheduled to begin April 23.

The case was brought by the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA), which argued the agencies failed to follow required procedures.

According to the lawsuit, advocates argued the federal government:

did not provide notice or opportunity for public comment

failed to conduct an environmental assessment

ignored data showing the bike lane improved safety and travel times

The case was heard April 9 in U.S. District Court after WABA filed a complaint in March.

The backstory:

The bike lanes in question can be found near the White House Ellipse by 15th Street NW and Constitution Ave NW. It moves along 15th Street SW, down to the Tidal Basin and connects cyclists and scooters to the 14th Street Bridge. Because the lanes fall within the National Mall area, the 15th Street Bike Lanes appear to fall under federal jurisdiction.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Federal Highway Administration wrote, "As part of the President's initiative to revitalize Washington, D.C., we are collaborating with the Department of the Interior to restore common sense into city planning. The bike lanes on 15th St have dramatically reduced roadway capacity."

What's next:

The ruling prevents federal agencies from moving forward with removal plans for now.

Advocates say they will continue pushing to protect the bike lane, calling it a key part of the region’s transportation network.