Judge advances charges for driver in fatal Virginia I-95 bus crash

article

The Brief A judge ruled to advance involuntary manslaughter charges against a bus driver in an I-95 crash. Five people were killed and 44 others were injured in the Stafford County crash. The bus driver is accused of failing to stop in a work zone just before the crash.



A judge ruled on Friday that involuntary manslaughter charges against the bus driver in a deadly Virginia I-95 crash will go to a grand jury.

What we know:

Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, is accused of failing to slow down in a work zone leading to a crash that killed five people and injured 44 others.

Dong was behind the wheel of a bus carrying 34 passengers from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina, when it slammed into traffic that was slowing for a work zone.

Dashcam video played in court showed Dong pass multiple warning signs without slowing down.

A Massachusetts family of four was among the five people killed in the crash.

Dong spent 10 days in a hospital after the May 29 crash before he was released to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

During a court appearance, Dong, through his attorney, expressed remorse for the lives lost.

His defense team claims the crash was an accident, but the judge found probable cause to proceed.

In July, a judge agreed that Dong was likely a flight risk and denied his bond.

A trial date is set for October 6.