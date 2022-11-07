Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal

A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal from Steven Alston Jr. for the shooting at Magruder High School in January.

Alston pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge, which is a life sentence in Maryland. Part of the agreement included capping the sentencing at 15-25 years.

Sentencing is expected Dec. 22.

Investigators say Alston used a ghost gun to shoot another student inside a bathroom at Magruder High School, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries and locking down the school for hours. According to court documents, Alston told police he took the handgun to school, "because he was worried, he was going to get jumped." He admitted to going into the high school bathroom armed, claiming the victim was allegedly there with friends waiting.

The shooting happened inside Col. Zadok Magruder High School on January 21, 2022. The victim was identified by family as 10th grader DeAndre Thomas. Thomas was on life support and underwent intense surgery following the shooting, according to prosecutors.

In May, Judge David Boynton ruled that Alston, 17-years-old at the time, would be tried as an adult.

"Mr. Alston displayed very adult like behavior," said Boynton.