Juan Soto to represent Washington Nationals in Home Run Derby

Juan Soto is back in the Home Run Derby!

The 23-year-old superstar will take part in the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Los Angeles next week as part of the MLB’s All-Star Game festivities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals reacts after fouling out to end the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Soto has hit 17-homers so far this season with the Washington Nationals.

Last year, Soto took down Shohei Ohtani in the first round of the contest before falling to Pete Alonso of the Mets.

You can watch this year’s contest at 8 p.m. on July 18 on ESPN.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE