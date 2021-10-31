Expand / Collapse search

Joro spiders invade parts of northern Georgia

By Christopher Williams
Published 
Updated 8:24PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Palm-Sized East Asian Spider Species Invades Areas of Northern Georgia

The population of invasive Joro spiders, a species native to East Asia, has skyrocketed in northern Georgia, according to reports. (Credit: Jade Edwards via Storyful)

An invasive species of Joro spiders has overtaken parts of northern Georgia, according to local reports.

Joro spiders are native to East Asia. 

Jade Edwards in Cummings, Georgia, shared footage of thick spider webs strung between power lines.

The University of Georgia reported that millions of the bright yellow, palm-sized spiders have cast their webs in "roughly 25 counties" of the state. The spiders were first seen in 2014. 

RELATED: VIDEO: Bear crashes wedding, unfazed guest continues eating dinner

"UGA scientists have not noticed any negative effects on any native species, which was one concern,"  the university wrote. "The only negative effect concerning the spiders seems to be the nuisance caused by their extreme numbers this year."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 