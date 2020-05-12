Johns Hopkins launches free online course to become a COVID-19 contact tracer

A free online course is being offered by Johns Hopkins University that teaches students how to become a contact tracer.

Contact tracers track and monitor the contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals. "The COVID-19 crisis has created an unprecedented need for contact tracing across the county, requiring thousands of people to learn key skills quickly," reads the course description online.

The course takes approximately five hours to complete and begins Tuesday, May 12. Already over 8,000 people have enrolled.

The class will teach students how to define an infectious contact, timeline for public health intervention and ethical considerations around contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

