Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial: Attorneys say juror served improperly, mistrial sought

Amber Heard's legal team says one of the jurors in the defamation case filed against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp improperly served on the jury.

According to the Associated Press, a memo was filed Friday in Virginia's Fairfax Circuit Court. It asked the court to declare a mistrial and to order a new trial.

Heard's legal team suggests that Juror No. 15 was a younger individual with the same last name as the person who should have served. The AP says a "jury panel list" in the case included a person who would have been 77-years-old at the time of the trial. Voter registration information lists two individuals with the same last name "apparently" residing at the same address, according to the AP.

Depp sued Heard over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

After a bombshell trial that saw both Depp and Heard take the stand, the jury found in Depp's favor on all of his claims and decided he should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages -- but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard's lawyers had previously asked a judge to throw out the verdict against her arguing that the jury's decision was not supported by the evidence.

