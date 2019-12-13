John Wall's mom, Frances Pulley, dies after cancer battle: reports

article

Frances Pulley, the mother of Washington Wizards' point guard John Wall, has died after a long battle with cancer, according to the basketball star's former coach John Calipari.

Calipari, who is the head men's basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, broke the news on Twitter on Friday, saying, in part:

"Heartbroken for @JohnWall. His beloved mother, Frances Pulley, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The job she did raising John into the man he is today — incredible. Everything John is today — humble, a servant leader, a man of God — he got from her."

The Wizards shared the following message on Twitter: