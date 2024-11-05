John McGuire wins Virginia’s District 5 House race

Republican John McGuire has won Virginia's U.S. House seat for Virginia's 5th Congressional District, AP calls.

John McGuire represents District 10 in the state Senate. He took office in January 2024 and his current term ends in 2028. Before taking the Senate seat, he served as a U.S. Navy Seal his professional experience includes founding SEAL Team PT, Inc.

His campaign raised over $1.6 million, far outpacing Witt, who was able to manage about $335,000 in funds.

Witt is a businesswoman and CEO who has been affiliated with multiple activist organizations including the NAACP Amherst Branch, the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, Central Virginia Academy for Nonprofit Excellence and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg.



