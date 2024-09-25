Police are looking for a man they say spit on a concertgoer at a Jelly Roll show over the weekend in D.C.

The incident was reported on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. during the concert at Capital One Arena.

According to a police report, the victim told authorities that a man was blocking his view of the concert. The victim told police that he made multiple attempts to get the suspect to move, including throwing popcorn at him to get his attention.

Jelly Roll concertgoer spit on by man blocking view during DC show: police (DC Police Department / @DCPoliceDept)

The victim said he contacted venue staff who came and removed the man from the arena. The victim claimed that the man spit on his face as staff escorted him out.

The suspect was not at the arena when officers arrived. Police say several witnesses gave them similar accounts of the incident, including one witness who recorded video of the incident on their phone.

Images of the suspect were released by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The show was part of Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour. The concert started at 7 p.m. Doors opened at 6 p.m.