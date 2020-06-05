JCPenney shutting down 154 stores after coronavirus-driven bankruptcy

article

Nearly three weeks after JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company has announced it will close down 154 stores nationwide in 38 states as a first step in reorganizing the business.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau in a company statement. “We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”

Store-closing sales will take place at the 154 different locations per orders from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The stores will adhere to CDC-recommended coronavirus guidelines in addition to state and local mandates to ensure customers and store employees remain safe from the respiratory illness.

The 118-year-old department store chain expects to announce additional store closures and related sales in the coming weeks, the statement said. Moreover, the company suggests the first round of store closures will take 10 to 16 weeks to complete, with closing sales slated to begin June 12.

Shuttering stores is JCPenney’s strategy for survival at this point in time. The company’s “Plan for Renewal” is focused on its high-performing stores and e-commerce to get it back on track, which means sacrificing its store footprint in locations that aren’t doing as well.

In mid-May, JCPenney inked a restructuring deal with its creditors – who reportedly hold approximately 70 percent of the department chain’s first-lien debt – to protect the company.

More recently, nearly 500 JCPenney stores have reopened after local governments throughout the country began easing coronavirus lockdown measures.

Closing JCPenney stores

Alabama:

Covington Mall

Regency Square

Jackson Square

Spanish Fort Town Center

Arizona:

Little Creek Center

Christown Spectrum

El Con Shopping Center

Arkansas:

Independence Center

Conway Town Center

Mellor Park Mall

The Fashion Center

California:

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center

San Luis Plaza

Woodland Plaza

Inland Center

West Valley Mall

Country Side Plaza

Yreka Junction Mall

Colorado:

Durango Mall

Greeley Mall

River Landing Shopping Center

Connecticut:

Torrington Commons

Florida:

Desoto Square Mall

Coralwood Shopping Center

Gulf Coast Town Center

Regency Square Mall

Eagle Ridge Mall

Santa Rosa Shopping Center

Orlando Fashion Square

Lakeshore Mall

Westshore Plaza

Georgia:

Georgia Square

Northlake Mall

Arbor Place Mall

Lakeshore Mall

Mount Berry Mall

Statesboro Mall

Hatcher Point Mall

Idaho:

Lewiston Shopping Center

Bonner Mall

Illinois:

Northfield Square

River Oaks Shopping Center

University Mall

Freeport Mall

Times Square Mall

Indiana:

Bedford Town Fair

Concord Mall

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road

Kokomo Mall

River Point Mall

Muncie Mall

Pilgrim Place Mall

Richmond Square

Vincennes Plaza

Iowa:

Marshalltown Mall

Kansas:

Flint Hills Village

Liberal Plaza

Central Mall

Kentucky:

Green River Plaza

Danville Manor Shopping Center

Bradford Square

Market Square

Middlesboro Mall

Town Square Mall

Louisiana:

Acadiana Mall

Lakeside Shopping Center

Regal Court Shopping Center

Maryland:

Boulevard @ Box Hill

Woodmore Towne Center

Country Club Mall

Michigan:

Alpena Mall

Cadillac Shopping Center

Minnesota:

Riverdale Village

Eden Prairie Center

Grove Square Shopping Center

Kandi Mall

Mississippi:

Sawmill Square Mall

Starkville Crossing

Missouri:

Bolger Square

Kirksville Shopping Center

Montana:

Gallatin Valley Mall

Nebraska:

Conestoga Mall

New Hampshire:

West Street Shopping Center

Mountain Valley Mall

Lilac Mall

Upper Valley Plaza

New Mexico:

White Sands Mall

New York:

Finger Lakes Mall

Batavia City Centre

Roseland Shopping Center

Sangertown Square Mall

Oswego Plaza

Freedom Mall

Destiny USA

North Carolina:

Henderson Square

Briggs Park Shopping Center

Twin Rivers Mall

North Hills Shopping Center

Richmond Plaza

Ohio:

Chapel Hill Mall

Tri County Plaza

Carnation Mall

Ashtabula Mall

Governors Plaza

Northtowne Mall

Summit Square Shopping Center

The Shoppes At Parma

Miami Valley Mall

Oklahoma:

Oakwood Mall

Tandy Town Shopping Center

Town Center Plaza

Arrowhead Mall

Shawnee Mall

Tulsa Promenade

Oregon:

Cascade Village

McMinnville Plaza

Garden Valley Mall

Salem Center

Pennsylvania:

Clearview Mall

North Hanover Mall

Beaver Valley Mall

Monroeville Mall

Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills

South Carolina:

Anderson Mall

Cross Creek Mall

Magnolia Mall

Myrtle Beach Mall

Prince of Orange Mall

Rock Hill Galleria

South Dakota:

University Mall

Tennessee:

Bradley Square

Columbia Mall

Dyersburg Mall

Kingsport Town Center

Foothills Mall

Three Star Mall

Texas:

Timber Creek Crossing

Crossroads Mall

West Hills Mall

Music City Mall

Lufkin Shopping Center

Palestine Mall

Mirabeau Square

Utah:

Layton Hills Mall

Cache Valley Mall

Vermont:

Bennington Square

Berlin Mall

Virginia:

Danville Mall

Colonial Mall

Wisconsin:

Crossroads Shopping Center

