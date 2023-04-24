Jazz in the Garden summer concert series to institute lottery system for tickets
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - If you want to go to Jazz in the Garden this year, you'll have to get in line.
The summer concert series will be put on by the National Gallery of Art every Friday from May 19 to August 4 and will feature musical performances including jazz, Latin fusion, bluegrass and more.
WASHINGTON, D.C., JULY 8: A huge crowd gathers for Jazz in the Garden, featuring the Althea René Band, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., July 8, 2022. Every Friday evening, from May 20 through July 22, music fans can listen to music ranging from Jazz to Afro-Cuban and Bluegrass in the outdoor Sculpture Garden of the National Gallery of Art. (Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This year, the museum says they are instituting a free lottery system for tickets due to high demand. Each concert will have its own lottery, which will open the week prior.
Those selected by the lottery may claim up to four free passes, which are required for all attendees ages 2 and up.
Here is a full schedule of performances and lottery dates:
Martha Redbone Roots Project
Blues
May 19
Lottery opens Monday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, May 12 at noon
Results announced Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.
¡Tumbao!
Latin fusion
May 26
Lottery opens Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, May 19 at noon
Results announced Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.
Tobago Bay
Caribbean
June 2
Lottery opens Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, May 26 at noon
Results announced Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Chelsey Green and the Green Project
Contemporary jazz
June 9
Lottery opens Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, June 2 at noon
Results announced Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
The Muneer Nasser Quintet
A Juneteenth celebration
June 16
Lottery opens Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, June 9 at noon
Results announced Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
Zydeco
June 23
Lottery opens Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, June 16 at noon
Results announced Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m.
D’DAT
Indigenous fusion
June 30
Lottery opens Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, June 23 at noon
Results announced Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m.
Alex Minasian Quartet
Jazz
July 7
Lottery opens Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, June 30 at noon
Results announced Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
Ultrafaux Ensemble with Hot Club of Baltimore
Roma swing
July 14
Lottery opens Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, July 7 at noon
Results announced Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
DuPont Brass
Eclectic soul
July 21
Lottery opens Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, July 14 at noon
Results announced Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
The 8 Ohms Band
Horn-heavy funk and soul
July 28
Lottery opens Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, July 21 at noon
Results announced Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m.
The Seldom Scene
Bluegrass
August 4
Lottery opens Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m.
Lottery closes Friday, July 28 at noon
Results announced Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m.
In addition to the passes distributed through the lottery, a few additional passes will be available at all entrance gates starting at 5 p.m. the day of each concert on a first-come, first-served basis.
On concert days, the Sculpture Garden will close from 4 to 5 p.m. Gates will reopen at 5 p.m., and concerts will begin at 6 p.m.
The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden is located on the north side of the National Mall. Entrances are located at 7th Street NW, 9th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, and 9th Street and Madison Drive NW.
See more details on each performance here.