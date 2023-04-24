Jazz in the Garden summer concert series to institute lottery system for tickets

If you want to go to Jazz in the Garden this year, you'll have to get in line.

The summer concert series will be put on by the National Gallery of Art every Friday from May 19 to August 4 and will feature musical performances including jazz, Latin fusion, bluegrass and more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, D.C., JULY 8: A huge crowd gathers for Jazz in the Garden, featuring the Althea René Band, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., July 8, 2022. Every Friday evening, from May 20 through July 22, music fans can listen to music ranging from Jazz to Afro-Cuban and Bluegrass in the outdoor Sculpture Garden of the National Gallery of Art. (Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

This year, the museum says they are instituting a free lottery system for tickets due to high demand. Each concert will have its own lottery, which will open the week prior.

Those selected by the lottery may claim up to four free passes, which are required for all attendees ages 2 and up.

Here is a full schedule of performances and lottery dates:

Martha Redbone Roots Project

Blues

May 19

Lottery opens Monday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, May 12 at noon

Results announced Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

¡Tumbao!

Latin fusion

May 26

Lottery opens Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, May 19 at noon

Results announced Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

Tobago Bay

Caribbean

June 2

Lottery opens Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, May 26 at noon

Results announced Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Chelsey Green and the Green Project

Contemporary jazz

June 9

Lottery opens Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, June 2 at noon

Results announced Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

The Muneer Nasser Quintet

A Juneteenth celebration

June 16

Lottery opens Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, June 9 at noon

Results announced Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

Zydeco

June 23

Lottery opens Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, June 16 at noon

Results announced Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m.

D’DAT

Indigenous fusion

June 30

Lottery opens Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, June 23 at noon

Results announced Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Alex Minasian Quartet

Jazz

July 7

Lottery opens Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, June 30 at noon

Results announced Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m.

Ultrafaux Ensemble with Hot Club of Baltimore

Roma swing

July 14

Lottery opens Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, July 7 at noon

Results announced Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

DuPont Brass

Eclectic soul

July 21

Lottery opens Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, July 14 at noon

Results announced Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.

The 8 Ohms Band

Horn-heavy funk and soul

July 28

Lottery opens Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, July 21 at noon

Results announced Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

The Seldom Scene

Bluegrass

August 4

Lottery opens Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

Lottery closes Friday, July 28 at noon

Results announced Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the passes distributed through the lottery, a few additional passes will be available at all entrance gates starting at 5 p.m. the day of each concert on a first-come, first-served basis.

On concert days, the Sculpture Garden will close from 4 to 5 p.m. Gates will reopen at 5 p.m., and concerts will begin at 6 p.m.

The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden is located on the north side of the National Mall. Entrances are located at 7th Street NW, 9th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, and 9th Street and Madison Drive NW.

See more details on each performance here.