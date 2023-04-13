Jazz In Bloom concert series kicks off in support of downtown DC comeback

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower kicked off the Jazz In Bloom concert series in the District Wednesday.

The shows will be held at Union Station throughout the spring and will be organized by the Office of Cable TV Film Music and Entertainment.

Elijah Jamal Balbed kicked off the performances. He’ll return to Union Station on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27. Other performers and dates will be announced at later dates.

Bower also discussed other proposed ways to revitalize downtown D.C. like enhancements for Great Streets and Small Business Fund, funding improvements at Farragut Square, and establishing a Festival Fund to offset costs for community organizations hosting events.

Mayor Bowser also proposed Increasing the available Housing in Downtown abatement from $6.8 million to $41 million in Fiscal Year 28.

In addition to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal investments, Bowser said there are a number of projects and plans already funded that will support the comeback of downtown like the Family Fun Destinations grant program, and the DC Creatives partnership.