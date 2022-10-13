Jaspers restaurant remained open with dead body in women's room: police

A Prince George's County restaurant remained open while a dead body was left inside the women's bathroom for hours.

Prince George's County police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a woman unconscious inside the Largo Jaspers. Medics who responded to the scene on the 9000 block of Lottsford Road said the deceased patron most likely died of a heart attack.

According to the police report, the women's bathroom was closed off for customers, however, the men's bathroom remained open for everyone to use.

Jaspers was full the report said, and tables were still being seated while the woman laid lifeless in the restroom. The coroner did not arrive until two hours later.

Police said the woman's body was eventually removed from a side door of the restaurant. The casual chain dining spot was slated to open for normal business hours (11 a.m. - 12 a.m.) Thursday.

