Arrests made in deadly NYC gay bar druggings, 1 suspect still at large

By Michael Stallone and Christine Russo
Published 
Updated 6:26PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Suspects arraigned for murder in alleged gay bar robbery scheme

The NYPD has arrested another suspect in connection to the deaths of two men after they went to gay bars in Hell's Kitchen. Police say the victims were given a lethal combination of drugs and robbed.

NEW YORK CITY - The New York City Police Department has arrested two of the three suspects wanted in connection with the deaths of two men found drugged after leaving gay bars in Manhattan

Investigators said the suspects targeted their victims, drugged them and wiped their bank accounts using facial recognition technology on the victims’ iPhone.

According to police, Jacob Barroso, 30, of Connecticut, faces charges, including murder and robbery.

Who is Jacob Barroso?

The NYPD has arrested one of the three suspects wanted in connection with the deaths of two men found drugged after leaving gay bars in Manhattan.

Barroso, as well as two other men, are accused in the 2022 deaths of John Umberger, 33, and Julio Ramirez, 25.

Victims drugged, robbed at gay bars

City officials are sounding the alarm about a string of incidents at gay bars in Manhattan.

Both were drugged in two different gay bars in Hell's Kitchen, police said.

Later on Monday, Robert Demaio, 34, was arraigned in connection to the homicides and what the NYPD said is a citywide robbery pattern involving at least 17 incidents.

Jayqwan Hamilton, who police said is a possible third suspect, is still at large. 

Umberger was at The Q NYC, a popular gay nightclub in Hell's Kitchen, last Memorial Day weekend. He was last seen leaving with two men. Two days later, his body was found in an apartment on the Upper East Side.

Umberger's phone and credit cards were stolen and more than $25,000 was drained from his bank account.

victim1a.jpg

Umberger was found dead after going to a gay club in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.

His mother, Linda Clary, spoke out about his death.

Clary said her son was targeted because he was gay. That is the same claim a friend of Ramirez made last April.

Ramirez died in an eerily similar manner a month before Umberger.

victim2.jpg

Ramirez was found dead in the back of a taxi after going to a gay nightclub in Manhattan.

He was found dead in the back of a taxi an hour after he was seen leaving The Ritz, a gay club two blocks from The Q NYC.

Gay men targeted at Manhattan clubs

The NYPD is investigating several cases where men were assaulted and robbed. Two deaths are also being investigated in connection with the incidents.

Ramirez's phone and credit cards were gone and about $20,000 was missing from his accounts.

Clary said since she has gone public about her son's death, several parents have reached out to her to say their own son had a similar experience, but lived.

"When there’s a bias based aspect to the crime, that needs to be taken particularly serious. When people believe a community has been targeted, whether its LGBTQ, the Jewish community, the African American community, those need to be taken particularly seriously," said Council member Erik Bottcher.