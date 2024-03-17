Jacksonville Beach shooting: 1 dead, 2 hurt; police looking for multiple suspects

article

Police in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, responded to an active shooter incident on Sunday evening, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized and prompting a shelter in place for area residents.

Multiple suspected shooters remained on the loose as of early Monday, Jacksonville Beach police told local outlet Action News Jax.

A shelter in place was ordered by police initially, but the Jacksonville Beach Police Department later lifted the order just before 11 p.m. local time as officers continued to investigate the shooting.

There was a large police presence in the Jacksonville Beach area near 2nd Avenue North and 1st Street North.

A media briefing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday regarding the active shooter incident, Action News Jax reported.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes contributed.