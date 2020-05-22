Jackknifed tractor trailer crash causes delays in Montgomery County

A jackknifed tractor trailer crash on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County has caused a traffic nightmare Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. along the inner loop of Interstate 495 past Connecticut Avenue.

Authorities say the driver was rescued and hospitalized. Emergency crews are working to clean up leaking diesel fuel. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.