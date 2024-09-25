Iverson Mall evacuated due to suspicious package, road closures nearby: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County officials are responding to an incident at Iverson Mall after a suspicious package was detected.
According to officials, Iverson Mall located at 3700 block Branch Avenue is being evacuated. Officials from the bomb team will be conducting a full investigation of the area.
Individuals in the area should expect emergency vehicles and precautionary road closures in the area.
Roads impacted by this incident:
- Branch Avenue and Iverson Street
- Iverson Street and 28th Avenue
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.