Iverson Mall evacuated due to suspicious package, road closures nearby: police

By
Published  September 25, 2024 9:39am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Iverson Mall evacuated

Prince George's County officials conduct a full investigation at Iverson Mall after a suspicious package was detected.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County officials are responding to an incident at Iverson Mall after a suspicious package was detected. 

According to officials, Iverson Mall located at 3700 block Branch Avenue is being evacuated. Officials from the bomb team will be conducting a full investigation of the area. 

Individuals in the area should expect emergency vehicles and precautionary road closures in the area.

Roads impacted by this incident:

  • Branch Avenue and Iverson Street
  • Iverson Street and 28th Avenue

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.